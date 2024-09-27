Houston Norteño band reimagines pop hits, racks up views

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Singing American pop hits in Spanish and singing Norteño classics in English. This bilingual approach has resonated with a broad audience on social media, garnering millions of followers for the Houston group EZ Band.

"Hispanic folks are really connecting with the music, but there's also other cultures that are sharing the music. I have people from Italy, people from Portugal, from Brazil reaching out telling me they got into Norteño music because of the music that I'm doing," Singer Jaime Guevara said.

The band's version of "Hey There Delilah" in 2023 garnered the most attention online.

Guevara knew they had struck a chord, "It hits a lot people my age who grew up listening to both popular music on the radio and also grew up with their parents listening to Ramón Ayala or something in the Norteño side."

According to Guevara, the bands they cover also turn out to be fans, "People are always asking me if I get in trouble for using the songs, but I don't. A lot of the artists will share the video themselves."

Guevara said he keeps creating this type of music to show the world what Norteño music is, "because I feel like it's really good music and I think presented in a different way where you can understand what the songs are saying you can really appreciate the music."

You can listen to their music, here.