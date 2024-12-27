10 New Year's Eve events to attend in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas -- There are several events to attend to celebrate the new year in the Houston area. This list is not comprehensive.

NYE Cruise

Car club Space City Mustangs invites Mustang owners to ride around the piney woods for a New Year's Eve-themed drive. Mustang drivers will begin the cruise by meeting at Carlos's Beer Garden.



Dec. 29, 10 a.m.

Free (admission)

18018 Hwy. 3, Webster

Highnoon Countdown

Ring in the new year with The Woodlands Children's Museum by creating a festive New Year's hat and time capsule to capture memories.

Dec. 31, 9:30-11 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.

$10 (adult), $20 (child)

The Woodlands Children's Museum, 4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, Ste. 280, The Woodlands

New Year's Eve at The Annex

Celebrate the new year at The Annex Crafthouse with beer, cocktails, wine and food.

Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Free (admission)

122 A Vintage Park Blvd., Houston

Noon Year's Eve Party

Celebrate the new year at the Kingwood Branch Library with an event featuring a photo booth with props, a craft for kids, and cider.

Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m.

Free (admission)

4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood

www.hcpl.net

New Year's Eve at The Post Oak Hotel

The Post Oak Hotel is holding a New Year's Eve dinner featuring a special three-course menu featuring uni risotto, wagyu ribeye, dover sole and truffles. Reservations are highly encouraged through OpenTable.

Dec. 31, 5-10 p.m.

$160

Bloom & Bee, 1600 W. Loop S., Houston

New Year's Eve Celebration at The Moran Hotel

Join The Moran Hotel for the Cafe Moran Around the World Dinner Buffet, featuring an array of international dishes.

Dec. 31, 5 p.m.

$199 (single ticket), $399 (couple tickets)

800 Sorella Court, Houston

New Year's Eve Dinner

The Empty Glass is holding a New Year's Eve four-course dinner featuring live music from Sheila Marshall.

Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

$155 (per person)

104 Market St., Tomball

Mixers and Elixirs: New Year's Eve

Guests can come to the Houston Museum of Natural Science for this New Year's Eve celebration. It features live music from the Joilux Band, DJ Hype and a glass of champagne to toast at midnight for $12.

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

$50-$60 (regular ticket), $120 (VIP)

5555 Hermann Park Drive, Houston

Light up the Lake New Year's Eve Celebration

The Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe New Year's Eve event will feature live music, dancing, food and drinks, a New Year's toast and fireworks over the lake at midnight.

Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.

$49.95

600 Margaritaville Parkway, Montgomery

A Groovy New Year's Eve

Hyatt Centric The Woodlands is holding a New Year's Eve celebration featuring a 1960s London theme, an open bar, dinner, midnight snacks, live music and a champagne toast at midnight.

Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.

$225

Hyatt Centric, The Woodlands, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 1100, The Woodlands

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.