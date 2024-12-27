10 New Year's Eve events to attend in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas -- There are several events to attend to celebrate the new year in the Houston area. This list is not comprehensive.
Car club Space City Mustangs invites Mustang owners to ride around the piney woods for a New Year's Eve-themed drive. Mustang drivers will begin the cruise by meeting at Carlos's Beer Garden.
Ring in the new year with The Woodlands Children's Museum by creating a festive New Year's hat and time capsule to capture memories.
Celebrate the new year at The Annex Crafthouse with beer, cocktails, wine and food.
Celebrate the new year at the Kingwood Branch Library with an event featuring a photo booth with props, a craft for kids, and cider.
The Post Oak Hotel is holding a New Year's Eve dinner featuring a special three-course menu featuring uni risotto, wagyu ribeye, dover sole and truffles. Reservations are highly encouraged through OpenTable.
Join The Moran Hotel for the Cafe Moran Around the World Dinner Buffet, featuring an array of international dishes.
The Empty Glass is holding a New Year's Eve four-course dinner featuring live music from Sheila Marshall.
Guests can come to the Houston Museum of Natural Science for this New Year's Eve celebration. It features live music from the Joilux Band, DJ Hype and a glass of champagne to toast at midnight for $12.
The Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe New Year's Eve event will feature live music, dancing, food and drinks, a New Year's toast and fireworks over the lake at midnight.
Hyatt Centric The Woodlands is holding a New Year's Eve celebration featuring a 1960s London theme, an open bar, dinner, midnight snacks, live music and a champagne toast at midnight.
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.