Museum District and Montrose residents fearing for their safety after string of burglaries

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A string of burglaries has residents in Houston's Museum District and Montrose area fearing for their safety and valuables.

The Houston Police Department confirms more than half a dozen break-ins between two apartment complexes.

Six of them were reported at the Boone Manor Apartments on Crawford Street.

Caroline Buchalter watched both her door and sense of trust break in real-time.

The shocking intrusion into her apartment was all caught on a Nest camera.

"As soon as I saw it, I called the police. I started to head home, trying to figure out what I could do. I was worried about my cat and worried about everything," Buchalter said.

Buchalter said she relocated to Boone Manor because she figured it would be safer than her last place.

"I was just really expecting to have this great luxury experience that they were promising, and it didn't happen," Buchalter said.

Buchhalter quickly learned that her situation was not an isolated incident.

Houston police confirm four other apartments were ransacked that same day on July 25.

"We didn't know until the residents started talking, but there was another break-in on July 1, and we were never notified about it," Buchalter said.

The break-in that Buchalter is referring to happened to a mother of two.

Burglars allegedly stole purses and jewelry worth roughly $50,000.

It's shaken her so bad, she's moving out and asking to remain anonymous.

"My husband is going to stay here for the remainder of our lease, and I am going to leave today with my children because I just don't feel safe. I don't want to feel this way," the woman said.

Tenants in another complex not too far away are feeling the same unease.

HPD says three units were broken into at The Sovereign in Montrose on July 26.

One resident told ABC13 that she came home to find all of her purses gone. Not to mention, the stolen jewelry had been passed down to her by relatives.

"You can't get back those memorable, one-of-a-kind items. It's frustrating that someone is just able to come into your home and walk out with them," Jen Bergmark, a resident at the Sovereign, said.

HPD doesn't yet know if the string of break-ins is connected.

They said in all eight cases that the victims weren't home, making many of them feel like they were targeted.

While police investigated, Boone Manor told ABC13 that they've increased courtesy patrols, implemented a requirement that all residents meet delivery drivers in the lobby, and are discussing additional possible measures.

ABC13 was not able to reach The Sovereign for comment.

