Mayor John Whitmire pushes for intersection upgrades near his home while other projects are on pause

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since Houston Mayor John Whitmire took office, several mobility projects have been removed or paused, but he's fighting to bring even more upgrades to an intersection in his neighborhood.

At a recent city council meeting, the Westcott and Blossom Street intersection in the Memorial Park neighborhood was the center of attention.

"When I was trying to get a crosswalk on Westcott, and it was one of the issues that motivated me to run," Whitmire said during the meeting earlier this month.

On Monday, ABC13 sat down with Whitmire to discuss the intersection that got him fired up during the council meeting.

The intersection has received about $42,000 worth of improvements. New signs, a median where pedestrians can stand, and reduced lanes have been installed.

Now, Whitmire wants to spend even more on a lighting system.

"Because it's not working," Whitmire said. "There were other options the city could've taken, but because of the city's lack of funding, they went with the lower-cost item."

While he's fighting for more improvements there, other mobility projects, including Houston Avenue barriers and a shared pathway on Montrose Boulevard, have been removed or paused.

"I would absolutely like to see that level of passion about that intersection applied citywide," Link Houston policy & planning director Peter Eccles said.

Link Houston is a group that fights for equitable transportation options across the city. Eccles said improving Houston's roadways is critical.

"The first six months of 2024, 165 people were killed on streets in the city of Houston just trying to get where they were trying to go," Eccles explained.

This is why he was discouraged to see certain projects be impacted after Whitmire took office, especially since he says the intersection near the mayor's home has improved safety.

"I think the improvements there are a good start," Eccles said. "I would love to see those sorts of improvements replicated across the city because it's not just people trying to get to Memorial Park. They're trying to get to parks in their neighborhood."

Since taking office, Whitmire has asked the city to look at mobility projects. Eyewitness News asked how many projects could be impacted for months.

ABC13 tried again on Monday.

"To give you an exact number, I don't have it on my fingertips today," Whitmire said.

Whitmire said the fact that this intersection is near his home has nothing to do with why it's getting extra attention.

"We're looking at dangerous intersections across the city," Whitmire explained. "We want walkability. We need sidewalks."

Whitmire didn't provide specific locations where those projects could take place.

