Houston man accused of murdering woman at her work, planted tracking device, records state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is behind bars, accused of stalking, tracking, and ultimately killing a woman he believed was cheating on him, court records show.

Police say 53-year-old Santos Hernandez Cornejo stabbed to death the 50-year-old victim, identified in court records as Argelia Diaz Maya, late Saturday night behind the Alief-area restaurant, where a coworker told ABC13 she worked as a dishwasher.

The attack happened just before midnight at the Burnin' Shell restaurant on Wilcrest. According to court records, Hernandez Cornejo confronted the victim behind the building, armed with a knife. She attempted to flee, but investigators say he chased her into the restaurant and killed her inside.

Authorities described the murder as "very aggressive" and "calculated."

Court records allege that Hernandez Cornejo admitted to placing a tracking device on the victim's vehicle and even installed a listening device in her bedroom. He told investigators he believed she was having an affair.

After fleeing the scene, Hernandez Cornejo later called police to turn himself in. He was arrested without incident, and the weapon used in the stabbing, "a bloody knife" was recovered in a nearby field, according to court records.

During his first court appearance, the suspect's public defender highlighted his cooperation and voluntary surrender. The prosecutor requested a $300,000 bond.

The judge set bail at $350,000, citing the "calculated" nature of the case.

Hernandez Cornejo remains in custody, charged with murder. He told the court he has lived in Houston for 17 years but is a Salvadoran national. He is currently being held under an immigration detainer.

