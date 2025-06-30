Man arrested after allegedly impersonating US Marshal during attempted robbery in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Last week, Eyewitness News showed you dramatic surveillance video that shows a couple fighting back against a man wearing a U.S. Marshal uniform, they say, who tried to rob them outside their liquor store in west Houston.

On Sunday, 39-year-old Jonathan Prince is in jail on charges of robbery and impersonating a public servant.

Eyewitness News spoke with the victims who are originally from Cuba.

They told ABC13 that they were targeted just a few months after the Trump Administration expanded the powers of the U.S. Marshals Service to carry out immigration related arrests.

Last surveillance cameras captured the moment a masked man, believed to be Prince, approached Javier Reyes with his gun drawn while Reyes was taking the trash out at his liquor store off of Gessner and Harwin.

"They told me, 'I'm a cop. I'm the police. Get on the floor,' and I say, 'I don't do anything,'" Reyes said. "They told me, 'I'm a cop. I'm the police. Get on the floor,' and I say, 'I don't do anything."

After the man forced Reyes to the ground, Reyes said he revealed his true intentions.

"When he got me on the floor, he told me, 'It's a robbery, it's a robbery. I'm not the police,'" Reyes recounted. "I say, 'No,' and he put the gun in my head and they told me, 'I can kill you right now.'"

Watching this all unfold from inside the store, Reyes' wife rushed out with her own gun, allowing Reyes to regain the upper hand.

She fired several shots, with at least one striking the suspect, according to police.

The suspect ran out of his shoes and dropped his gun before crawling into the getaway car.

Prince is now facing several charges related to the attack. Although Reyes is relieved to hear of his arrest, he tells ABC13 that he and his wife are still in shock and that they have not returned to the store.

We're still working to learn if the person, or people, in that red getaway car have been arrested. Prince is set to appear in court for the first time on Monday.

