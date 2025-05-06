Victim who had his land stolen is struggling to get it back, even though suspect is in jail

Victims of a Houston man accused of stealing two properties through fake deeds say they are more frustrated with the process of getting their properties returned.

Victims of a Houston man accused of stealing two properties through fake deeds say they are more frustrated with the process of getting their properties returned.

Victims of a Houston man accused of stealing two properties through fake deeds say they are more frustrated with the process of getting their properties returned.

Victims of a Houston man accused of stealing two properties through fake deeds say they are more frustrated with the process of getting their properties returned.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Victims of a Houston man accused of stealing two properties through fake deeds say they are more frustrated with the process of getting their properties returned.

Agustin Ortega Jr. was charged in early January of theft. He is accused of stealing two lots in Sunnyside, one located on Seabrook Street and the other one block over on Noah.

Sandra White, a college professor, remembers the day more than five years ago, when she tried to pay the property taxes on her lot in the 3700 block of Noah, only to find out someone else already paid it.

"It's bad because for some people, some people don't always look at their tax rolls and know," White, whose property was not only stolen, but then resold to a potential developer, said. "They could be building on the property, and then how do you stop it at the time."

Around the same time that White discovered her lot was stolen, James Burton also found out the lot that's been in his family for decades on Seabrook Street, somehow also became Ortega's property. The two empty lots are located a block apart.

"It is very daunting," said Burton, who had planned to build on the property. He filed a police report, and so did White. It took several years, but in January, Ortega was arrested for theft. His bond was set at $50,000 in each case, and he remains in the Harris County jail Monday.

The arrest was initially seen as good news for both victims, but then frustrations mounted.

For White, she was able to find her way through the complicated civil process, and get her property back under her name. "Five-year process, and it's been two years since I got the property back, and I've had to spend a ton of money with attorneys to get my property back."

Burton, however, is still struggling. He paid one lawyer several thousand dollars to do some work, but for now, the property is still listed under Ortega's name. He says county real estate officials he's spoken to say he needs to hire a real estate attorney, and that's money he just doesn't have.

"It just seems absurd that I have to pay to get my property back when it's been found that it's been illegally taken," Burton said.

ABC13 consulted with Dennis McQueen, a real estate attorney that has represented other clients who had their properties stolen. McQueen says the quickest solution for Burton is for the suspect, Ortega to voluntarily sign the property back to the rightful owner.

ABC13 contacted Ortega's attorney, who says he is willing to talk to prosecutors in the case to see if something can be done.

For now, Burton's property remains under Ortega's name. And Ortega remains in jail, charged with stealing Burton's land.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.