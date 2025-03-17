Rodeo says Journey fans can get refund or donate ticket money after electrical issue during concert

RodeoHouston officials say Journey fans can get a refund or the option to donate ticket money after an electrical issue during Friday's concert.

RodeoHouston officials say Journey fans can get a refund or the option to donate ticket money after an electrical issue during Friday's concert.

RodeoHouston officials say Journey fans can get a refund or the option to donate ticket money after an electrical issue during Friday's concert.

RodeoHouston officials say Journey fans can get a refund or the option to donate ticket money after an electrical issue during Friday's concert.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is giving fans of last Friday's canceled Journey concert some options.

A small electrical fire underneath the stage forced rodeo officials to call off the show just a few songs into the sold-out performance.

Many concertgoers were stunned by the incident, and fans kept singing along to "Don't Stop Believin'," thinking it was part of the show.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Normal operations will run after Rodeo performance cut short due to electrical issue, officials say

Fans can choose to either donate the value of their tickets to the rodeo or claim a refund.

"We regretfully apologize for the unforeseen mid-show cancellation of the Journey concert on Friday, March 14," HoustonRodeo said in a statement. "For those that wish to contribute to our mission, you may choose to donate the value of your ticket to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as we support Texas youth and education."

Rodeo officials said additional details on how to claim your refund or make your donation will be released in the coming days.