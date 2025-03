Rodeo Houston cancels 'Journey' concert during 'Don't Stop Believin'" song after electrical fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Iconic rock band "Journey" canceled its concert on Friday night after an electrical fire caused an outage at Rodeo Houston.

The incident happened as "Journey" was performing their hit song, "Don't Stop Believing."

The band immediately left the stage after the speakers got cut off.

