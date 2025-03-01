Houston health department to host free measles vaccination clinic on Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Health Department will host a free measles vaccination clinic for TVFC and ASN eligible clients on Saturday.

It will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4410 Reed Road at the Sunnyside Health Center.

HHD encourages families to take this opportunity to make sure they and their loved ones are safe as measles cases continue to climb across the country.

"Measles is one of the most contagious viruses we face, and it can have serious health consequences, especially for young children and those with weakened immune systems," Dr. David Persse, the chief medical officer for the city of Houston, said. "The best way to prevent measles is through vaccination, which is safe, effective, and provides long-term protection."

Children should receive two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination, according to the CDC.

For those who are eligible, the public vaccination clinic will provide free measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations.

High-risk groups may require two doses, and adults born after 1956 who have not received a vaccination or have not had measles should receive at least one dose.

"We want to provide as much information as possible about critical protection," Dr. Persse added. "With measles outbreaks happening in various parts of the country, now is the time to get vaccinated and prevent this highly contagious disease from spreading in our community."