Houston Grand Opera brings Juneteenth celebration to Emancipation Park with Original Song Cycle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Grand Opera is stepping out of the Wortham Theater and into Emancipation Park Tuesday night for a powerful Juneteenth celebration.

Artists will premiere a new production that honors the stories of Black Houstonians through music.

The performance, titled A Voice Within, is a 12-song cycle blending oral histories with operatic composition. It was created by Houston's own Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, the former poet laureate of the city, and Joel Thompson, HGO's first Composer-in-Residence.

Both artists spoke with Eyewitness News about the inspiration behind the project.

"We wanted to take something that celebrates resilience and puts it next to joy," Mouton said. "Something that makes you laugh and lets you think about all the colors that play into being a Black Houstonian. I wanted to have a moment to celebrate all that, along with the history of what Juneteenth is and has been."

Thompson emphasized that this performance is part of a broader commitment by HGO to reflect Houston's diversity on stage and in the audience.

"We know opera is historically a Western European art form," Thompson said. "HGO is definitely trying to prioritize the city itself and reflect the city, not only with what is put on stage but with who attends and engages with these performances. It's a statement they've made, especially in making me their first composer-in-residence and trying to center the stories of Black Houston."

A Voice Within begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Emancipation Park.

