Funeral home worker accused of 'viciously attacking' man's body, Pct. 1 says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former funeral home employee has been charged with abuse of a corpse following allegations that she mutilated the body of a sex offender, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Amber Laudermilk, 34, turned herself in to authorities. According to Rosen, Laudermilk was employed as an embalmer at a funeral home. The alleged incident happened in February. Authorities said Laudermilk used a scalpel and castrated the body of 58-year-old Charles Roy Rodriguez, as well as carried out other abuses.

According to officials, Rodriguez was a registered sex offender who received 10 years of probation after being charged with sexual assault in 2001. He died in January as a result of natural causes, authorities said.

Rosen's office said that at the time of the incident, Laudermilk was in the presence of an embalming student.

"I don't know the suspect's past, but we have the utmost empathy for anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault or is the family or friend of someone who has been the victim of a sexual assault," Rosen said. "The facts clearly indicate (Laudermilk) was angry, and I hope after this is resolved in the courts, she gets the help she needs."