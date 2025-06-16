Ground stops delay flights at Hobby and Bush Intercontinental Airports

24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Monday, June 16, 2025 3:08AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A ground stop has delayed flights at Houston's Hobby Airport (HOU) and George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) due to thunderstorms on Sunday.

The IAH ground delay is expected to last through 11:59 p.m. As of 8:10 p.m., departures had over four-hour-long delays on average, according to the FAA.

The HOU full ground stop ended at 9 p.m. and was not extended.

Airport officials advise travelers to contact their airline directly for the most up-to-date information on their flight.

You can keep track of flight delays on the Houston Airport System website.

