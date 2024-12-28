Grandparents dead after being pulled from burning NE Houston home when found unconscious, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman have died after being pulled from a house fire when they were found unconscious after their 12-year-old grandson called the police after noticing the smoke coming out of their home.

Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, fire officials responded to Rebecca Street near Bauman and saw smoke flames engulfing a home.

District Chief Kevin Carley with HFD said firefighters initially had difficulty entering the home because the windows and doors had burglar bars. After gaining entry, the couple was found by firefighters inside a bedroom.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after good Samaritans save Houston man from flaming home in northeast Houston

EMS officials began life-saving efforts on both of them before taking them to the medical center, HFD said.

Hours after the fire, the Houston Police Department said the man and woman did not survive.

Officials said the couple has lived in the area for years and were loved by all in the neighborhood.

HPD confirmed that the victim's son and grandson lived next door, which is who noticed the fire.

As officials swept the home, fire crews said they saw no smoke detectors. Chief Carley said that although they didn't find any, that doesn't necessarily mean they weren't present.

HPD says there is no foul play involved, and initial signs point to the fire possibly starting in the couple's living room.