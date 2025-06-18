Woman found not guilty of killing wife while 12-year-old was asleep in Houston home, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found not guilty three years after she was charged with fatally shooting her wife inside an apartment home in the Sunnyside area.

On Monday, a jury acquitted Brittany Brown of the shooting death of her 30-year-old wife, Ericka Hall, that happened in February 2022.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Woman accused of shooting wife to death while 12-year-old was present in SE Houston, police say

Hall was found dead in an apartment on the 4800 block of Jarmese Street near Calhoun Road with multiple bullet wounds. According to court documents, Hall's 12-year-old daughter was sleeping in an adjacent bedroom.