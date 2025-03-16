UH men's basketball beats Arizona to capture Big 12 Tournament championship

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KTRK) -- The Houston Cougars' men's basketball team have been crowned as Big 12 Tournament champions after their 72-64 victory over the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday evening.

UH guard Milos Uzan led the way with 25 points, four assists, and four rebounds. Houston took down Arizona without their star big man J'Wan Roberts due to a sprained ankle. Houston's Emanuel Sharp dropped 17 points and three rebounds.

Houston had an incredible run in the Big 12 with a 19-1 record in the conference this season. The team also extended its win streak to 13 games to take home the conference championship.

The Cougars now await their matchup for Selection Sunday for the men's bracket.