Houston developer breaks ground on $400 million, 1650-acre Katy project

KATY, Texas -- Those driving along the frontage road of Interstate 10 and the newly completed Texas Heritage Parkway in Katy might have noticed a big new project under construction. That's because Houston-based commercial real estate firm NewQuest just began work on its $400 million, 165-acre, mixed-use shopping center in Waller County.

The Texas Heritage Marketplace, when complete, will include 750,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, along with 550 apartments in two communities. NewQuest will develop all of those, plus nearly 300,000 square feet of medical office space and self-storage units. Target is set to anchor the development and will build a 149,000-square-foot store.

NewQuest has invested nearly 10 years in bringing the project to fruition.

