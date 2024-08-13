Man charged nearly 17 years after woman was found dead in SW Houston apartment, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bethal Ann Rawls was found dead in her southwest Houston apartment nearly 17 years ago in November 2007. Now, records show a man was recently arrested and charged with her death.

Anthony Darrell Lankford, 64, was charged with murder. Court documents allege he stabbed Rawls with a knife, hit her with a blunt object, and strangled her.

Rawls was found dead by concerned family members on Nov. 12, 2007, according to a report from the Chron. Relatives had reportedly last talked with Rawls a couple of days before she was found.

Neighbors reportedly told police they heard a loud commotion coming from her apartment the day before. But police said there was no sign of force entry.

At the time of the discovery, police said they didn't know what her cause of death was but that a knife was found at the scene.

It's unclear how Lankford is tied to Rawls.

