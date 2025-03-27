Incident between Jewish Houston Council Member and pro-Palestine protestors sparks investigation

An incident between a Houston City Council Member and a pro-Palestinian group has sparked an investigation and discussion about freedom of speech.

An incident between a Houston City Council Member and a pro-Palestinian group has sparked an investigation and discussion about freedom of speech.

An incident between a Houston City Council Member and a pro-Palestinian group has sparked an investigation and discussion about freedom of speech.

An incident between a Houston City Council Member and a pro-Palestinian group has sparked an investigation and discussion about freedom of speech.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An incident involving a Jewish Houston City Council Member and a pro-Palestinian advocacy group has prompted a police investigation and robust discussion regarding freedom of speech.

Council Member Amy Peck was met with applause while proudly proclaiming her Jewish faith in Houston City Hall on Wednesday.

"I will not be intimidated, I will not be silenced, I will continue to work on the issues that my constituents elected me to do," the District A Council Member said. "I'm going to do so with the Star of David around my neck and a smile on my face because thank God we live in the City of Houston, where the majority of us stand up for one another and embrace diversity no matter our differences,"

ABC13 has confirmed Houston Police are investigating following a pro-Palestine protest targeting the Council Member Wednesday night..

"As a civil rights attorney, the First Amendment is sacred. There's a reason it's at the top of the amendments list. It's number one, but there is a line," District C Council Member Abbie Kamin said. Kamin is also of the Jewish faith.

Peck and several of her city colleagues claim such a line was crossed as she attempted to speak at a Young Republicans event in the Heights Wednesday night.

"So protestors came (to the event), they were being really loud. We were asked to leave the venue," Peck said.

Peck and Houston police said as the councilwoman was trying to leave the venue, protestors surrounded her car. Peck claimed they also used slurs. She said they told her they would come to her family's home and see her and her children later. She declined to provide details but said she perceived the interaction as a threat and said Houston police were looking into the matter.

"People who were there with hate," Peck said.

Instagram posts show the pro-Palestine activist group Al Awda Houston calling on their followers to participate in the demonstration and posting a video from the event.

"I empathize with you," Whitmire told Peck Wednesday.

ABC13 has also witnessed the group previously address Peck directly at City Hall.

"This isn't to opine on what tragic circumstances are happening overseas - circumstances that require nuance, that require sensitivity, and certainly take more than just a soundbite. But, when an individual, whether they're an elected official or any other person, are attacked simply for being Jewish with threats that are made to their family, that has to be called out for what it is," Kamin said.

ABC13 made multiple attempts to contact Al Awda. The only member ABC13 was able to make contact with hung up the phone.

ABC13 also spoke with a former member of Al Awda. The source asked to remain anonymous and said they feared retaliation from Al Awda. They claim they left the group because of a culture of "racist remarks" and "escalation" that they felt endangered group members, protest targets, and law enforcement.

"I don't think they're helpful to the movement, I think they've caused a lot of harm and they've pushed so many people away that have wanted to take part in the advocacy for Palestine," they stated.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.