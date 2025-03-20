Houston Astros pay homage to space with release of new City Connect merch

Houston Astros fans lined up at the team's store in Daikin Park overnight, waiting for the team to release their new Nike City Connect jersey.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' highly-anticipated new jerseys are now on sale at the team's shop at Daikin Park.

Fans are stopping by the Union Station Team Store for a 24-hour special event after the shop opened early on Thursday.

The team made the big reveal Wednesday, sharing images of the new Nike City Connect uniform.

The new look pays homage to the city's space history with a lunar pattern trim, and the jock tag incorporates part of President John F. Kennedy's iconic Moon Speech, which he delivered at Rice University in 1962.

ABC13 spoke to fans raving about the new merch, which features the broken star -- reminiscent of the older logo -- and "Stros" printed across the chest. This is the first time the team has formally adopted the fan-favorite nickname. As for the upcoming season, they are staying optimistic.

"Right now, we have a little challenges ahead but tomorrow's always a brighter day... We'll be good on the track we're on," Astros fan Joshua Green said.

The Astros will wear their new uniforms for the first time on March 31 and during home games that fall on Mondays.

If you want to pick up the new look, the team store will remain open until midnight.

