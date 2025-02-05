Astros GM Dana Brown looks ahead of upcoming season amid Alex Bregman's lingering free agency

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros general manager Dana Brown talked about Alex Bregman in the past tense, and it was impossible to miss.

"We lost Tucker and Bregman," Brown said as he summed up the offseason at the annual Astros Luncheon.

Brown stopped short of declaring that the Astros have moved on from Bregman, but he said any recent talks about the two-time All-Star have been "internal." That means the team has not had any recent talks with Bregman or his agent Scott Boras.

"Bregman's a free agent. They can decide what they want to do," Brown said. "As long as he's a free agent, we'll just continue to have our internal conversations about him still being available."

Nine days before the first workout of spring training, Brown and manager Joe Espada are both optimistic that Jose Altuve can play some games in left field this season. Espada said Altuve has enjoyed the work that he's already done in the outfield as the team prepares to leave for West Palm Beach.

"He likes it a lot. When you see excitement from Jose, it's a good thing," Espada said.

Brown referenced his scouting background to endorse the move, at least on a part-time basis for the upcoming season.

"This guy looks pretty good out there. And we all know he can run," Brown said. "I just saw the fun and joy on his face like a little kid."

The Astros' first workout for pitchers and catchers is set for Feb. 13. The first full-squad workout follows on Feb. 18.

