Houston Airport System to close North Terminal Road as part of Terminal B expansion project at IAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As if getting around the airport wasn't difficult enough already, there are some shifts around George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) that you need to know about.

According to Houston Airports, roadway access around Terminal B shifted as of Wednesday due to scheduled utility work. This is part of the terminal's transformation program, which includes 40 new gates and two new concourses.

To access Terminal A, travelers will have to loop around the Marriott, go down South Terminal Road, and proceed back up to North Terminal Road.

This traffic flow is expected to last until August 2025.

Access to the A/B parking garage will not change, and United Airlines passengers parking in the A/B garage can continue to use courtesy shuttles to reach Terminal C for check-in.

For more information, visit Fly2Houston's website.