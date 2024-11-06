Voters to pick who will fill late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's seat in District 18

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many people are watching the 18th Congressional District race, as it's the seat that the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee held for at least three decades.

The district, which was first created in 1972 as a Black legacy district, stretches as far north as the Westfield and Bush Intercontinental Airport area and as far south as the Old Spanish Trail area.

Lee's daughter, Erica Lee Carter, served the rest of her mother's term in the current congressional session after her passing. Republican candidate Lana Centonze is facing former Houston Mayor and Democratic candidate Sylvester Turner in the race to fill the seat.

When District 18 voters go to the polls, they'll notice the race will appear on the ballot twice: as a special election item and in the general election.

The winner will take office in January.

