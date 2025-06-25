Homeowner accused of shooting utility worker multiple times in Magnolia, deputies say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a disturbance between a homeowner and a utility worker in Magnolia on Tuesday led to gunfire, according to Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies responded to the shooting call at around 1:19 p.m. in the 19000 block of Rustic Lane.

Authorities say that once the disturbance escalated, the homeowner then allegedly shot the utility worker multiple times.

At this time, details are still limited, and the condition of the utility worker is unknown.