HISD's Sinclair Elementary School reopens after damage from derecho and Hurricane Beryl

Sinclair Elementary School reopened Tuesday, months after a derecho and Hurricane Beryl ripped through.

Sinclair Elementary School reopened Tuesday, months after a derecho and Hurricane Beryl ripped through.

Sinclair Elementary School reopened Tuesday, months after a derecho and Hurricane Beryl ripped through.

Sinclair Elementary School reopened Tuesday, months after a derecho and Hurricane Beryl ripped through.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A school knocked out by two storms reopened Tuesday.

Houston Independent School District students were buzzing with excitement as they returned to Sinclair Elementary School.

The school had been closed for nine months after last year's derecho, and Hurricane Beryl caused heavy damage to tons of classrooms and forced students to move to a nearby school during the fall.

School officials said they're still waiting for a counselor's room to be built, and the kindergarten playground needs to be fenced off.

