HISD says bond isn't a property tax increase, but the ballot says otherwise

Will HISD's bond vote increase your taxes? School leaders say it won't, but your ballot says otherwise. ABC13 spoke to experts who explained that both school leaders and the ballot are correct.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD told voters its $4.4 billion bond proposal won't increase taxes, yet the ballot states something different, and political experts said both are correct.

Earlier this month, HISD Superintendent Mike Miles told ABC13 this about props A and B going before voters:

"We've had five different companies, financial institutions look at that, and somewhere around $5B is where we can go without raising taxes," Miles said.

The district said the money would go to help with schools, infrastructure, and technology. Miles said it would not increase taxes.

However, that's not what the district's website and ballot says. It says this is a property tax increase.

"Angry," voter Joyce Harris said. "Very angry because even though he says it's not going to be a property tax increase, it's going to be a property tax increase because we're in a school district."

"I'm a renter," voter Dayton Willis said. "So, it won't hurt my property taxes one way or the other. I'm just trying to help our schools."

Rice Political science professor Mark Jones said five years ago, lawmakers passed a bill targeting school bond votes. "What this law is saying is you can pass this, and your tax rate may not increase, but your overall tax burden will increase, and at the end of the day, you're going to have to pay that with your property taxes," Jones explained.

Experts said it can be confusing. A district says one thing, and the ballot says another. Regarding HISD's props A and B, Jones said both school leaders are saying and what voters are reading is right.

"HISD is also correct in the way it's presented will not result in your taxes going up in terms of the rates you pay," Jones said. "However, the overall amount you pay overall in time will be higher because you have to pay the money back."'

ABC13 contacted HISD about the confusion and how taxes may be impacted but has not heard back.

