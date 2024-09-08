HCSO deputies arrest suspect, confiscate weapons after reported gunfire at east Harris County homes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested for shooting at residences in East Harris County, authorities announced.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Patrol units said they responded to reports of gunfire in the Highlands and Crosby area on Sunday afternoon.

At the scene, law enforcement was able to locate the suspect, detain him, and confiscate his firearms.

The District Attorney's Office has charged the man, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Authorities did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting.

