18-wheeler crashes into Houston Avenue Bridge above I-10 eastbound, causing traffic delay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic was slow moving on the I-10 Katy Freeway on Monday morning after a heavy truck hit the Houston Avenue Bridge.

In a post on social media, TxDOT said crews were onsite assessing the bridge damage and impacts. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes just after 7 a.m.

All eastbound lanes reopened shortly after 11 a.m. -- after hours of slow traffic for drivers on their morning commutes.

READ MORE: I-10 westbound reduced from 5 to 3 lanes in Heights area for White Oak Bayou Project construction

One of the biggest pieces of the project is that Houston Avenue will run under I-10 -- so there will be no more Houston Avenue Bridge for 18-wheelers to hit, and often cause hours-long backups.

The Houston Avenue Bridge has long been an issue for 18-wheeler drivers on I-10. It gets hit dozens of times a year, typically resulting in hours-long traffic backups.

TxDOT's I-10 White Oak Bayou project, which started construction in January, aims to fix that issue by moving Houston Avenue under I-10. The other goal of the project is to help with road flooding in the area.

The Houston Avenue Bridge work is scheduled for mid-2025 through late 2027. The entire project won't be finished until late 2028.

SEE ALSO: The end of trucks hitting Houston Avenue bridge? TxDOT has plan that will also solve I-10 flooding