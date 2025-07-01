Heated Texas U.S. Senate race shaping up for the seat held by Republican Sen. John Cornyn

Another Texan has joined the race for a U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by John Cornyn. The four-term senator is now facing challenges from both parties.

Colin Allred, the former member of Congress who faced and lost to Ted Cruz last year, is running for Senate again. He joins what could be a long list of challengers for a pivotal seat on Capitol Hill.

Cindy Siegel is the chair of the Harris County Republican Party. She is not surprised the Democrats want to target the long-held Republican seat.

"There's going to be an interesting primary, probably for both parties," Siegel said.

But it's not just Democrats trying to beat Cornyn, who has served since 2002. It's also Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican with close ties to President Donald Trump and who has proven he can beat challengers on both sides of the aisle, as he did three years ago.

"The Democratic Party wants to take Texas. They want to flip it," Siegel said. "The Democrats thought they were going to knock him off, and I don't think it'll happen again, if General Paxton is our candidate, and I don't think it will matter no matter who our candidate is."

But Democrats are hopeful that Paxton, who is farther right of center than Cornyn, is the nominee. Mike Doyle is the chair of the Harris County Democratic Party.

"I think we both agree he's the best Republican nominee because he is just so bad," Doyle told ABC13. "I think there is a unique convergence that the Republicans who make the decisions in the primaries, who are making bad decisions again and again, with Paxton, I think they're going to push him through, and I think a lot of Democrats welcome that."

On the Democratic side, Allred joins former astronaut Terry Virts, who announced his candidacy in late June.

There is also wide reporting that other Democrats are considering runs.

Congressman Joaquin Castro from San Antonio, State Representative James Talarico from Austin, and former congressman Beto O'Rourke.

On the Republican side, Houston Congressman Wesley Hunt is in the conversation among those who might challenge Cornyn.

For both sides, it is a key race. Doyle says Harris County will be right in the middle of it, with Republicans doing what they can to hold on to it.

"They recognize they can't win nationally without Texas, and you can't win Texas without Harris County," Doyle said.

