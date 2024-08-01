The Harris Veepstakes looking to add electability, balance to the ticket

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris campaign said they'll be ready to announce her running mate by next week. The process typically takes months, but time is a luxury that Kamala Harris doesn't have.

Nathaniel Rakich, a senior elections analyst with FiveThirtyEight Politics, joined Eyewitness News to explain what's at risk considering the VP's potential picks.

"Choosing a running mate is perhaps the biggest decision that a presidential candidate has to make," he said.

The vetting process typically includes a deep background check to ensure there isn't anything in a candidate's past that could turn out to be embarrassing, along with personal interviews. A rushed vetting process increases the chances that the Harris campaign could miss something.

Rakich said he believes the right person for the Harris campaign would be a governing partner who could expand her appeal among swing voters. Senator Mark Kelley and Gov. Josh Shapiro are the types of candidates who could help deliver an electoral victory. Rakich said, generally, research shows vice presidential candidates deliver a one or two percentage point bump to their campaign in their home states.

Kelly hails from Arizona, a key swing state. He's also politically more moderate, which could help balance out Harris' liberal reputation. Being from a border state could also give the Harris campaign much-needed credibility on immigration.

Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro is a popular Democrat in an extremely important swing state.

"If you're going for an electoral advantage, I think Shapiro is your best shot. That said, there is a little bit of baggage. There was a sexual assault settlement within his office. There are some questions about how involved he was in that and how it was handled. I'm sure they are going to do some vetting into that," Rakich said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are reportedly also under consideration. Walz is popular among progressives and has been an effective governor, but Harris is already likely to win Minnesota. Rakich said Buttigieg may need more experience to be a benefit to the Harris ticket, and while Beshear is popular in Kentucky, it's not likely his selection would flip the deep red state.

The Harris campaign said she and the vice-presidential pick will start stumping together on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.