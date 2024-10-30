Harris distances herself from Biden's 'garbage' comment

President Joe Biden has drawn fire from Republicans due to comments he made at a Voto Latino campaign call Tuesday night.

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to distance herself from President Joe Biden's "garbage" comment being seized on by Republicans in the final days of the 2024 campaign.

"Trump says that while you were making your closing pitch for unity last night, President Biden was calling his supporters garbage. What did you think when you heard President Biden make those comments?" ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked Harris in an exclusive interview directly after her rally on Wednesday in battleground North Carolina.

"Well, first of all, I think that the president has explained what he meant," Harris responded. "But I said it earlier, I strongly disagree with any criticism of the people based on who they vote for and I've made that clear throughout my career, including my speech last night before I think this all happened, which is I intend to be president for all Americans, and including those who may not vote for me in this election."

"I take very seriously my obligation and my oath to concern myself first with the needs of the American people and put them before whatever might be my selfish issues," Harris added.

Biden set off a firestorm after appearing to call Trump supporters "garbage" as he participated in a Voto Latino campaign call on Tuesday night.

Republicans pounced on the comments as an insult to half of voters in the country who support the former president.

Biden and the White House argued he was referring to racist remarks made by speakers at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, including comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's comment calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

The White House released a transcript of Biden's remarks with a possessive apostrophe on the word "supporters."

"Well, let me tell you something. I don't -- I -- I don't know the Puerto Rican that -- that I know -- or a Puerto Rico, where I'm fr- -- in my home state of Delaware, they're good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's -- his -- his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been," Biden said.

Biden also offered an explanation in his own statement.

"Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage -- which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable," he said. "That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also did damage control as she was peppered with questions at Wednesday's press briefing on the comment.

"No, he does not view Trump supporters or anybody who supports Trump as garbage," Jean-Pierre said.