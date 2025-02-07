Harris County sues wastewater company operating in Crosby: 'Smells like rotten chicken'

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Behind several homes tucked away in this Crosby neighborhood is a wastewater facility that several residents say has been the source of problems in the area.

"You could smell it. It smells like rotten chicken, and the ditches would be a green, foamy-like algae. But the stench was unbearable," Hillary Peoples said.

ABC13 was told that the odor is coming from the water that's supposed to be properly treated by Roving Meadows Utilities. That same water goes into ditches and Harris County flood control basins.

"Late at night, you could smell raw sewage, and you're thinking it's your septic tank. You're making sure it's your own stuff to make sure it's not yours," Ashley Jones said.

Now, the county is stepping in. According to court documents, the company failed seven inspections by the county pollution control services team dating back to March 2021. The latest was just last month.

"They showed bacteria levels and E. coli a thousand times the legal limit. That means if somebody is walking their dog alongside one of these ditches, and if the dog gets into the water then the person, they can get incredibly sick," Christian Menefee said.

One inspection found levels "too numerous to count." The county also claims raw sewage was found leaking into the ground.

Hillary Peoples used to live here and still comes to visit. She says the water issues were a major reason she left and that she still has concerns for the community.

"The elders that own the property that have been grandfathered here, that has properties here, that have based their lifestyles here, that have children and their grandchildren here, they can't control it. It's out of their control," Peoples said.

As part of the lawsuit, Roving Meadows Utilities must immediately comply and treat their water according to the state's standards. If they don't, the county says there will be severe short-and long-term penalties.

"If the company does not comply, we'll do everything within our power to have them pay financial penalties. And when their permit is up for renewal in the state of Texas, we'll do everything within our power to oppose them from receiving a renewal," Menefee said.

