Harris County subdivision drainage improvements program under water leaving projects in jeopardy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County program aimed at reducing flooding is actually drowning in debt.

During Thursday's Harris County commissioner's meeting, an item on the agenda triggered a fiery debate.

"I'd be remised if I didn't say it," Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said. "This is an abomination."

After more than 120,000 structures in Harris County flooded during Hurricane Harvey, leaders asked voters to approve a $2.5 billion flood bond a year later. They did.

Part of the bond included millions for the Subdivision Drainage Improvements, which triggered the debate on Thursday.

"When we say something, we mean it, and we need you to deliver," Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones said.

During the discussion, a slide showed how the program has evolved. When voters approved the bond in 2018, 91 subdivision drainage projects costing $451 million were completed.

By 2021, the price ballooned to nearly $600 million. Two years ago, it got worse.

Nearly half of the proposed projects were cut. Leaders have learned that the price tag has increased again, and the program is $115 million short.

"If I came to a city or county that I was responsible for doing work for and told them, you know what, I just designed $115 million worth of projects," Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey said. "The only problem is we don't have any money."

Commissioners were told the higher price of goods is a big reason why nine projects are in jeopardy, including one to reduce road ponding and flooding in a northeast Harris County neighborhood near the Beltway and Tidwell Road, where homes flooded during Harvey.

"We need that done," resident Tinaka Tang said. "It's scary when storms come because everyone in Houston knows how that is, and we just need to make sure that we're covered if that happens."

Last year, voters approved spending more money to maintain flood projects. However, leaders say even more money may be needed to complete flood projects.

"I think not just for this, but for so many projects that remain to be done, we need a second flood bond," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Others aren't so sure. ABC13 obtained documents showing that projects that should've been prioritized first were passed over by other areas.

Ellis said the unfinished areas are low-income communities that may now not get the help they're looking for.

" "It's $100M in those poorer neighborhoods who are always passed over in the past, and then when the new equity leaders get in place, they're still passed over," Ellis explained. "You'll never pass another bond issue."

We're told the drainage program was originally part of 2018 and was put under the flood control district. A few years ago, it was moved to the engineering department.

ABC13 has asked both departments why voters were told one thing and why there isn't enough money to finish the work. There has been no response.

