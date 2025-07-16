HCSO deputy resigns after investigation into association with felons, docs show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy resigned before she was scheduled to be terminated over allegations that she maintained close ties with two known felons.

According to HCSO personnel records obtained by ABC13 through an open records request, Deputy Selena Perez was under investigation for her alleged association with brothers Christopher Mejia and Paul Mejia Gutierrez. The report states that Perez had contact with the two men, who authorities say are known felons and, in the case of Christopher, allegedly tied to the Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG).

Perez, 33, spent four years as a patrol deputy in District 2, which includes parts of northeast Harris County near Humble. Her personnel file includes strong performance evaluations and praise from supervisors. In May 2023, one supervisor wrote that she was "an asset to the Harris County Sheriff's Office."

However, by May 2025, the department had initiated proceedings to terminate her employment. Instead, a HCSO spokesman said she submitted her resignation on May 12, the same day she was scheduled to be formally notified of her dismissal.

According to the investigation, Perez's name was revealed following a chop shop raid in 2024. Officials on scene said those who were arrested had ties to CJNG. A couple months later, internal affairs investigators began surveillance operations on Perez.

The investigation revealed that Perez called and texted the brothers approximately 150 times over a two-year period.

Records also show that Perez allowed Christopher Mejia to use her personal vehicle, which was later pulled over in a traffic stop. A deputy reportedly discovered $10,000 hidden under the car's seats, but Mejia was let go and allowed to keep the money. Additionally, investigators allege that Perez used department systems in 2023 to perform criminal history checks on the Mejias.

The report noted that Perez eventually disclosed her ties to the Mejias when Paul's name was mentioned during roll call. She told her supervisor she had known them since high school.

Retired Houston Police Department Captain Greg Fremin, who reviewed the case, said the allegations are a serious violation of department policy.

"That's something they drill down literally from day one. Do not associate with known felons," Fremin said. "Don't put yourself in a predicament where there's going to be possible criminal activity that could come your way. That's not going to bode well for you."

In a statement to ABC13, Perez's attorney denied any wrongdoing and stressed Perez and Christopher Mejia were just high school acquaintances.

"Ms. Perez has no affiliation with any cartel and never has. She is not under any criminal investigation, and to say otherwise is slander," Mark Thering said in a statement. "Ms. Perez has fully cooperated with internal affairs and law enforcement."

State records show Perez still holds an active peace officer license. However, Fremin emphasized that the expectations for law enforcement officers are high and must be upheld.

"We have to be beyond reproach," he said. "Our integrity, that's a huge thing."

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.