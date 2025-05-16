Pilot, missing aircraft found after crashing into tree near West Houston Airport, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies have located a pilot and his aircraft after it crashed into a tree and caught fire near the West Houston Airport on Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the incident at about 4 p.m. in the 18000 block of Groschke Road near Barker Cypress Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the pilot reported the crash and said he was lost, but he walked and eventually found his way to a nearby airport.

After a 40-minute search for the aircraft, officials announced finding the plane about 1.5 miles from the runway, badly burned from the fire.

Deputies said the plane had no other occupants.

Southeast Texas DPS is now handling the case.