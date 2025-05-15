Harris Co. Pct. 8 deputy accused of stalking ex threatened to 'make work hard' for her, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's deputy is under investigation after he was charged with stalking, according to authorities.

An arrest warrant states Deputy Gustavo Villalon had been stalking/harassing a woman with whom he had been romantically involved.

According to court documents, Villalon was in an on-and-off relationship with a woman for 10 months, until October 2024. After the breakup, documents allege Villalon had been harassing her since then through April 2025 on multiple communication platforms, threatened to "make nasty rumors" and "make word hard" for her.

Records state the victim asked Villalon to stay away, but he kept returning and leaving things at her door. The woman said that after the breakup, she moved to a different apartment building due to storm damage and being in fear of Villalon, but he was able to find her by following her home.

At one point, the victim went on a date with a new man, a Seabrook police officer, to which Villalon later confronted her, threatened to shoot the officer, and said he would start an "agency war," documents allege.

According to Pct. 8, the agency learned of the situation on April 30.

"This agency received a complaint of misconduct involving Precinct 8 Deputy Gustavo Villalon that allegedly occurred while he was off duty. Based on this information, he was immediately relieved of his law enforcement credentials and was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the matter," the constable's Office said.

A day later, on May 1, they learned the incident was under a criminal investigation by the Webster Police Department. The investigation ultimately led to Villalon being charged with stalking.

Villalon was taken into custody by the Webster Police Department on May 2, 2025, and was booked into the Harris County Jail. He has since bonded out and is waiting for further court proceedings

"Our agency is aware of the case involving Gustavo Villalon, and at this time, the criminal allegation is being handled by the Webster Police Department, and our agency is conducting its own internal investigation. I have no further comment at this time pending the conclusion of those investigations," Precinct 8 said.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.