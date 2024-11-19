Harris County man and woman charged after allegedly leaving 4 children home alone for bar visit

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were arrested for allegedly leaving four small children home alone while they went to a bar, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office announced.

Deputies said they responded to the 10100 block of Grand Road about an assault involving suspects Evan Gyuricza and Misty Broadway.

Investigators learned the pair went to a local bar and became intoxicated while their four small children were left home alone for hours.

The children were reportedly found uninjured, but the home appeared dirty and in disarray, with no precautions taken to ensure the kids' safety.

According to authorities, Gyuricza and Broadway are charged with child endangerment.