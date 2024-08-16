Harris County leaders launch backup plan following blocked Uplift Harris

Harris County lawmakers are making a second attempt at Uplift Harris, a guaranteed income program that was blocked by the Texas Supreme Court.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County leaders are making a second attempt at a guaranteed basic income plan that has been held up by the Texas Supreme Court.

Uplift Harris was Harris County's plan to provide $500 checks to low-income families in the area as financial assistance.

However, critics, including the state's top lawyer, said the program violates the state's constitutional ban on gifting public tax dollars to individuals.

The program unveiled Thursday would have restrictions on funds, according to county Judge Lina Hidalgo, limiting the use to basic necessities.

"This is the best we can do; we're giving it one more shot. We want to keep our promises to these families," Hidalgo said.

Days after the Texas Supreme Court blocked Uplift Harris, county leaders like Hidalgo are moving forward with a backup plan they claim is more restrictive.

"You're going to receive a card, and it's going to be preloaded. You're only going to be able to use it for medicine, groceries, et cetera," Hidalgo said.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has criticized the original program, calling it the Harris handout and a welfare scheme.

However, when Harris County launched Uplift Harris, they said it was necessary in an effort to significantly improve the lives of thousands by fostering economic stability.

So, while the state Supreme Court put a pause to Uplift indefinitely, Hidalgo said their new program is foolproof and follows the law.

Hidalgo's plan still faces legal hurdles, and critics say it is giving away taxpayer money that could be used for more pressing issues.

