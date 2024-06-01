SE Harris County hosts hurricane safety workshop to highlights evacuation and safety tips

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several cities in southeast Harris County hosted a hurricane workshop on Saturday in recognition of the start of hurricane season, which begins June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30.

Residents from La Porte, Pasadena, and surrounding cities attended the workshop at the Pasadena Convention Center and learned about preparation efforts to stay safe.

Families learned to prepare for hurricane season by creating a family disaster plan and assembling an emergency supply kit. They were also taught to inventory the items in their homes and reminded to keep their vehicle's gas tank at least half full in case a sudden evacuation is necessary.

The workshop also emphasized the importance of identifying evacuation destinations and registering for evacuation assistance.

Before a storm hits, residents should identify safe places to go and keep their phone numbers and maps handy.

Those needing assistance to evacuate before a storm hits can call 211 to register for help.

Following these steps, residents can better protect themselves and their families during hurricane season. The workshop organizers hope these proactive measures will lead to a safer and more prepared community.