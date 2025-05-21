Some Harris County commissioners oppose Judge Lina Hidalgo's request to fund trip to Paris

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wants to use more than $20,000 in taxpayer dollars for an economic trip to Paris, but some commissioners think it should be funded another way.

On Thursday, Harris County commissioners will meet. On the agenda is an item for $23,300 requested by the county judge's office for a delegation to travel for a week to Paris. The judge's office said it's an economic trip.

At first, Hidalgo tried to limit details. In prior meetings, she cited security concerns as a reason to avoid disclosing the location of the trip.

That prompted commissioners to look at the county's policy when it comes to international travel.

"We are all stewards of taxpayer dollars," Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones said. "I believe when we're using public funds, we need to be completely transparent and open with the public."

The Greater Houston Partnership said Hidalgo would be part of its efforts in June. As part of a collaboration with Rice University, it's heading to Paris to expand the region's global presence and attract business.

"The Greater Houston Partnership, in collaboration with Rice University, is leading a trade and investment mission to Paris aimed at positioning Houston as a global leader in technology and innovation. This delegation underscores our long-standing international engagement and growing presence in global innovation hubs. The mission includes participation in Viva Technology, Europe's premier tech and innovation conference, as well as meetings with senior government officials, investors, and corporate decision-makers. These engagements are focused on advancing innovation, investment, and collaboration between Houston and key European markets."

Commissioner Tom Ramsey told ABC13 he thinks the Greater Houston Partnership should fund Hidalgo's trip, and not county taxpayers. University of Houston political expert Nancy Sims said that's not necessarily a better option.

"For us as taxpayers, the question becomes would we rather the private sector pay for that, or would we rather invest a small amount of tax dollars and get potential significant returns," Sims explained.

Experts though said the optics aren't ideal. Recently, Hidalgo told deputies the county couldn't afford to give them raises.

Now, she wants money for international travel. To give raises, county officials say it would cost $140 million.

The trip is about $23,000, and it's not the only one her office has requested.

ABC13 looked at each agenda since last year. The judge's office has requested more than $160,000 for travel.

"This one of those situations where elected officials find themselves in a no-win situation, yet it's an important part of their job," Sims explained.

The agenda item doesn't just show the cost, but the dates. It shows the trip would take place June 8 to June 15.

ABC13 doesn't have many details about the weeklong itinerary, but the Greater Houston Partnership said they plan to meet with tech leaders, senior government officials, and investors. Commissioners court is expected to vote on the item during Thursday's meeting.

