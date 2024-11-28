Harris County inmate charged with gun in wheelchair previously convicted of murder

An inmate is facing charges after he was found with a gun in his wheelchair, but records show he was once convicted of a crime that killed two people.

An inmate is facing charges after he was found with a gun in his wheelchair, but records show he was once convicted of a crime that killed two people.

An inmate is facing charges after he was found with a gun in his wheelchair, but records show he was once convicted of a crime that killed two people.

An inmate is facing charges after he was found with a gun in his wheelchair, but records show he was once convicted of a crime that killed two people.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Jail inmate charged with bringing a loaded weapon inside his wheelchair was convicted of killing two people with a gun decades ago, according to records.

In 1988 and 1990, Tyrone Kennedy shot and killed two people. He was convicted of the crimes and sent to prison but was released and put on parole. However, he was back behind bars after a violation.

Now, he's once again facing issues with a gun. This time, not for shooting someone, but for having a weapon in jail. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office shared that a loaded gun was found in Kennedy's wheelchair.

"That rings out almost like the sounds of a cannon to me as a family member of a person who has been lost in their system," Jacilet Griffin said.

SEE ALSO: Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates how loaded gun made its way inside jail

Griffin's son, Evan, was killed more than two and half years ago after he was severely beaten inside the jail. Since then, she's advocated for jail safety.

The latest incident prompted her to contact the state jail commission on Wednesday morning.

"I'm asking the state department, the Texas Jail Commission, to take over Harris County jail until they have some type of control," Griffin explained.

The commission recently put the jail back in compliance but will conduct another on-site inspection soon.

While it's in compliance, because of staffing, it still has to ship inmates out of the county.

13 Investigates recently looked into jail incidents and found that last year, 1,180 assaults on staff took place, 4,081 assaults on inmates, and 4,375 fights broke out.

"It's a rude awakening to us that this facility has totally let this happen," Griffin explained.

In the latest case, Kennedy faces two new charges. Documents show he's charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a deadly weapon in a penal institution.

"That lets you know there's no control, and the proper searches that are supposed to take place are not taking place," Griffin said.

Griffin was booked into the jail for the parole violation on Oct. 23. Eyewitness News asked the sheriff's office if Kennedy had the weapon on him the whole time and if protocols were followed when he was booked into the jail. A spokesperson said an internal investigation is underway.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.