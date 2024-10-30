Harris County-Houston Sports Authority board chair ousted weeks after CEO was booted

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In just a matter of weeks, a second executive is being ousted from the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority (HCHSA). Harris County Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday afternoon to vacate Kent Friedman from his board chair position and appoint his replacement.

The decision comes just a little more than two weeks after Houston Mayor John Whitmire held a news conference calling for new leadership at the Sports Authority. He cited the need for improvements at the city's sporting venues and the agency's lack of communication.

The Sports Authority's board of directors then voted on a settlement and mutual release with their CEO of 18 years, Janis Burke.

Now, Friedman is on the chopping block.

Both Whitmire and Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia nominated Juan Garcia as his replacement. Garcia is an attorney and a longtime Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo board member. If appointed, he will be the first Hispanic chair of the Sports Authority.

Judge Lina Hidalgo expressed her confusion about the sudden decision to get rid of Friedman during Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

"The government needs to be transparent and it's a big mystery as to why this is happening right now. He was asked to step down, and he agreed to do so by the end of the year. That was a mutual agreement. Then all of a sudden, there seems to be some sort of plan between the mayor and a couple of our colleagues to force him out while he's in New York City, advocating for better terms for a bond that the Sports Authority has," Hidalgo said to ABC13.

Hidalgo and Commissioner Rodney Ellis were the only dissenting votes.

In a statement, Ellis wrote in part:

"Kenny deserved the chance to finish his term with the dignity he's earned over decades of service. Under his leadership, Houston has hosted two NFL Super Bowls and three NCAA Final Four events. Also, the FIFA World Cup will be held in Houston next year."

Whitmire's office declined to answer specific questions about the reasons for vacating Friedman's chairmanship and referred back to comments the mayor made during his Oct. 11 news conference. Garcia's office and HCHSA declined to make further statements on the matter to ABC13.

ABC13 obtained a letter Tuesday addressed from Mayor Whitmire informing Friedman that he will be removed from his position on Oct. 30 and "the decision was reached to ensure the continued success and stability of the organization."

A spokesperson for the mayor said Houston City Council members do not have to vote on vacating Friedman as HCHSA's board chair. However, agenda documents show Garcia's appointment as Friedman's replacement will come before the Houston City Council on Wednesday.

