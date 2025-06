3-year-old confirmed dead after drowning in pool in NW Harris County neighborhood

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old has been confirmed dead after drowning in a swimming pool in northwest Harris County.

The Pct. 4 Constable's Office said the preschooler was found unresponsive in a pool in the Champions Park neighborhood, off FM 1960 and Cutten Road.

The child was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.