Ground stop issued at Houston airports due to thunderstorms, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A ground stop has been issued at Houston's big airports due to thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The severe storms are impacting departures at William P. Hobby and George Bush Intercontinental airports in the afternoon.

Airport officials advise travelers to contact their airline directly for the most up-to-date information on their flight.

You can keep track of flight delays on the Houston Airport System website.

