Grimes County murder investigation leads to arrest of father and son duo

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A father and son have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in a Grimes County murder.

On Wednesday morning, authorities responded to a residence off Blue Lake Drive in Plantersville after hearing a report that a man was shot.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, the victim, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries.

Thomas King and Rune King were arrested for their alleged involvement in the man's death.

Thomas, identified as Rune's father, was charged with murder and aggravated assault by threat of a deadly weapon. Rune was charged with aggravated assault by threat of a deadly weapon.

The sheriff's office said no other information was available, but the investigation is ongoing.