Grimes County inmate arrested in Houston after escaping from Austin hospital, sheriff's office says

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for an escaped Grimes County inmate came to an end on Tuesday following his arrest in north Houston.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshal's Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force captured McArthur Deashy Mathis at about 1:34 p.m. near I-45 and West Road at a Petco.

The Gulf Coast Marshal's Office said someone recognized Mathis and called in the tip to Crimestoppers.

Mathis escaped last week while he was undergoing treatment at the Cross Creek Psychiatric and Addiction Hospital in Austin.

The sheriff told ABC13 Mathis had been sent to that hospital in Austin because another inmate escaped from a behavioral hospital in north Harris County back in March.

Mathis was transported back to the Grimes County Jail.

"The cooperative and tireless efforts of the law enforcement at the Austin Police Dept. working in unison with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin and the Investigators of the GCSO helped coordinate this manhunt to a successful arrest," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

