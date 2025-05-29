Grimes County inmate escapes Austin-area hospital, sheriff says; 2nd incident in three months

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said he is disappointed that another inmate from his jail managed to escape a hospital in Austin.

McArthur Deashy Mathis was last seen at the Cross Creek Psychiatric & Addiction Hospital in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Authorities said he kicked the back door open and jumped over a 6-foot fence.

Mathis had been arrested by the Grimes County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 2 for multiple warrants out of Victoria and additional charges from Grimes County.

Four months after Mathis' arrest, on May 21, he was taken to the Cross Creek Psychiatric & Addiction Hospital in Austin, Texas, and was left in their custody. Seven days later, he would escape.

But this is not the first time something like this has occurred. In a separate incident in March, Scott Evan Shepple broke free from the Cypress Creek Behavioral Hospital, sparking a large manhunt in the area. Shepple was eventually found the next day near a hotel.

According to authorities, Mathis is a registered sex offender and is known to have contacts in Grimes, Lavaca, Brazos, and Gonzalez counties.

The search for Mathis is ongoing, but not without questions about how this could have happened.

