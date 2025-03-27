Homicide investigation underway outside old Macy's in Greenspoint after man found shot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives are at the scene of a deadly shooting that unfolded in the Greenspoint area on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department said at about 11 a.m., officers were called to the loading dock of the old Macy's along the North Freeway.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot to death.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

