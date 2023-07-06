30-year-old arrested in 2018 San Marcos apartment fire that killed 5

Investigators arrested a suspect in a 2018 apartment fire in San Marcos that killed five people, including a man from Pasadena five years ago.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena native David Ortiz was 21 years old when he was killed in a fire off-campus from Texas State University. Now, nearly five years after the blaze, police said they have arrested a suspect in the case.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with arson, officials announced during a Thursday morning press conference.

The fire broke out on July 20, 2018, at the Iconic Village Apartments, which mostly housed Texas State University students. By the time it was out, seven were injured, and five were dead, including David.

On Nov. 30, 2018, months after the fire, the San Marcos Fire Department and the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruled that the fire was intentionally set.

An investigative team was formed in October 2020, dedicated to solving the investigation. No other updates had been released, until now. The identity of the suspect nor the charges he faces have not been disclosed.

In addition to Ortiz, the following victims' lives were claimed that day:

Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio

Belinda Moats, 21, of Big Wells

Haley Michele Frizzell, 19, of San Angelo

James Phillip Miranda, 23,of Mount Pleasant

Multiple other people were injured in the fire, including Zachary Sutterfield, who sustained third-degree burns to nearly 70 percent of his body and a brain injury.