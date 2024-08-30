13-year-old's profanity triggers Goose Creek CISD security officer to put hands on student: Records

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Goose Creek CISD security guard was arrested and charged after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with a 13-year-old student, according to charging documents.

Records show Goose Creek CISD police filed charges against Horace Mann Junior High School security guard Brittany Munoz on Tuesday.

Charging documents allege that Munoz was upset when the 13-year-old was using profane language at her.

Munoz allegedly grabbed him and pushed him, causing the student's nose to hit a tile wall.

During this week's probable cause court, the judge set Munoz's bond at $15,000 on charges of injury to a child.

Goose Creek CISD sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

"Goose Creek CISD places utmost importance on student safety and remains dedicated to ensuring a secure and nurturing learning environment for all students. We regret to inform you of the arrest of security officer Brittany Munoz in connection with an incident involving a student on our campus. Upon receiving notice of this concern, the district administration promptly removed Ms. Munoz from her security detail, initiated an investigation, and notified law enforcement; the district will continue working with law enforcement in the investigation of the incident and has removed Ms. Munoz from the campus. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and the confidentiality surrounding personnel and student matters, we are unable to provide further details."

Parents at Horace Mann Middle School told ABC13 that they only learned about the incident on Thursday, when a school-wide message went out.

"They didn't tell us what happened. They didn't call us or anything," Ruby Campo, a mom who thought the message lacked specific information that parents wanted to know, said. "I told my son, and he said, 'I didn't know what happened.' I'm like, 'You're in school, and you didn't know?' And he said, 'No.'"

ABC13 went to GCCISD's administration building. Eyewitness News was told crews would not be able to get any information on how long the security guard worked there, whether the incident was captured on video, or anything else related to the incident immediately.

The district said ABC13 needed to file a public records request, which they will have 10 days to answer.

Given next week is a holiday, that would put any additional information parents want to know at a minimum of two weeks.

